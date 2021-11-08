Meet 105 yr old Padma Shri awardee Pappammal, the farmer who wants people to take up farming

Padmashri is just a title, Puneeth is immortal in fans' hearts: Shivaraj Kumar over demand for 'Padma' to Appu

India

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Nov 8: Even as the demand for 'Padma Shri' award to late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar is growing, his brother and superstar Shivaraj Kumar apparently refused to join the chorus by stating that people's love is bigger than any award.

When a reporter asked Shivaraj Kumar over people demanding posthumous Padma Shri to his brother, the Kannada superstar said, "He is immortal in people's hearts. Padma Shri is just a title, but much bigger than any award is people's love. He continues to live in people's hearts," he said.

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on 29 October after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. His untimely death devastated his fans, family, and well-wishers across the globe as he was known as one of the fittest actors in Sandalwood.

He was just 46 and one of the top actors of Sandalwood who commended big fan following in the Kannada film industry.

Following his death, political leaders and fans started demanding posthumous Padma Shri the actor, who was popularly known as Appu among fans.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister BC Patil said that Puneeth Rajkumar should have been awarded the Padma Shri when he was alive for his achievements, but unfortunately, as he was no longer alive, it had to be given to him posthumously."As a fan, I too join the other fans in their demand. Being a part of the government, I urge the Chief Minister to recommend the same to the Union Government.

Puneeth is qualified for it not only as an actor, but also for his service to the society," the actor-turned-politician said, adding that if the matter comes before the Cabinet it will get unanimous consent.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah had earlier urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to award the Padma Shri posthumously to Puneeth. "The love and affection Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar has gained is bigger than any title or award. I urge the Prime Minister of India to award Padma Shri posthumously to Puneeth Rajkumar. His acting and contribution to society deserves even more accolades," he had tweeted.

Recently Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, responding to a question by the media on such a demand, said, "There are rules on when and people from which sectors should be recommended for Padma awards, it will be in a way a unanimous recommendation for Puneeth Rajkumar. As a government considering everything, we will take a decision." He said the entire state and the government has love and respect for Puneeth Rajkumar.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, November 8, 2021, 16:17 [IST]