Padma Lakshmi says, ‘sickening’ to see violence against Muslims being celebrated

New Delhi, Apr 28: Asserting that there is no threat to Hinduism in India or anywhere else, Indian American supermodel and author Padma Lakshmi on Wednesday said people of all faiths should be able to live peacefully in "this ancient, vast land".

The 51-year-old, who posted a series of tweets, said there is "widespread anti-Muslim" rhetoric in the country and hoped Hindus don't succumb to "this fear-mongering" and "propaganda," news agency PTI reported.

Tagging news articles from international publications like The Guardian and Los Angeles Times on Delhi's Jahangirpuri clash between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession and the violence in Khargone city of Madhya Pradesh during Ram Navami celebrations earlier this month, Lakshmi said "true spirituality" has no place for hatred.

"Sickening to see the violence against Muslims celebrated in India. The widespread anti-Muslim rhetoric preys on fear and poisons people. This propaganda is dangerous and nefarious because when you consider someone less than it's much easier to participate in their oppression," she wrote.

The New York-based "Top Chef" star said all faiths should live together peacefully.

"Fellow Hindus, don't succumb to this fear-mongering. There is no threat to Hinduism in India or anywhere else. True spirituality doesn't include any room for sowing hatred of any kind. People of all faiths should be able to live peacefully together in this ancient, vast land," she tweeted.

The Jahangirpuri violence, which erupted on April 16, left eight police personnel and a local resident injured. Almost a week later, a 'Tiranga Yatra' was taken out by Hindu and Muslim residents of the area to give a message of peace and harmony.

Story first published: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 14:54 [IST]