Padma Awards: PV Sindhu, Kangana Ranaut receive India's highest civilian honours, Check full list here

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 08: President Ram Nath Kovind presented Padma Shri award to Actor Kangana Ranaut and singer Adnan Sami at an awards ceremony in Delhi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. BJP leader, former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, was awarded the Padma Vibhushan award posthumously.

The President also presented Padma Bhushan award to Olympian badminton player PV Sindhu. Captain of the women's hockey team Rani Rampal, who led the team in the recent Tokyo Olympics, was conferred the Padma Shri award 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar among the attendees.

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year. This year the President has approved conferment of 141 Padma Awards including 4 duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one) as per list below.

The list comprises of 7 Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 118 Padma Shri Awards. 33 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 18 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 12 Posthumous awardees.