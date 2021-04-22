YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    passes away

    Padma awardee and Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan dies at 96; PM Modi expresses sadness

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 22: Padma awardee and Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan died on Wednesday after testing positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) recently. He was 96.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sadness over the death of noted Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan, and said he will be remembered for his insightful knowledge on matters of theology and spirituality.

    Padma awardee and Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan dies at 96; PM Modi expresses sadness

    "Saddened by the passing away of Maulana Wahiduddin Khan. He will be remembered for his insightful knowledge on matters of theology and spirituality. He was also passionate about community service and social empowerment. Condolences to his family and countless well-wishers. RIP," Modi tweeted.

    Khan passed away Wednesday at the age of 96. He had recently tested positive for COVID-19

    In January this year, the government had announced Padma Vibhushan, the country''s second-highest civilian award, for Khan.

    PTI

    MORE passes away NEWS

    Story first published: Thursday, April 22, 2021, 10:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 22, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X