Padma awardee and Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan dies at 96; PM Modi expresses sadness

New Delhi, Apr 22: Padma awardee and Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan died on Wednesday after testing positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) recently. He was 96.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sadness over the death of noted Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan, and said he will be remembered for his insightful knowledge on matters of theology and spirituality.

"Saddened by the passing away of Maulana Wahiduddin Khan. He will be remembered for his insightful knowledge on matters of theology and spirituality. He was also passionate about community service and social empowerment. Condolences to his family and countless well-wishers. RIP," Modi tweeted.

In January this year, the government had announced Padma Vibhushan, the country''s second-highest civilian award, for Khan.

