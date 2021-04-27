YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    coronavirus new delhi

    Oxygen crisis in Delhi: AAP govt to import 18 oxygen tankers from Bangkok, 21 from France

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 27: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday that the government has decided to import 18 oxygen tankers and 21 oxygen plants from France for Covid-19 patients amid shortage.

    Arvind Kejriwal
    Arvind Kejriwal

    He said the scrambling for oxygen witnessed last week has been addressed and the situation has improved significantly in the past two days.

    In the next month, the Delhi government will set up 44 oxygen plants at various hospitals, including 21 that will be imported from France. The Centre will install eight oxygen plants by April 30, Kejriwal said during an online briefing.

    He said the Centre has provided five oxygen tankers to Delhi.

    On oxygen shortage, Delhi hospitals say in better situation, admissions re-openOn oxygen shortage, Delhi hospitals say in better situation, admissions re-open

    The Delhi government has urged the Centre to provide Indian Air Force aircraft for bringing the oxygen tankers from Bangkok. The tankers will start arriving in Delhi from Wednesday, he added.

      EC bans victory processions on May 2nd | Election result day | Oneindia News

      Kejriwal, who had sought the help of chief ministers of other states and the country''s top industrialists to resolve the oxygen crisis in the national capital, said "tremendous" cooperation has been received, with many of them urging not to be named for their contribution.

      MORE NEWS

      For Daily Alerts
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X