Oxygen crisis in Delhi: AAP govt to import 18 oxygen tankers from Bangkok, 21 from France

New Delhi, Apr 27: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday that the government has decided to import 18 oxygen tankers and 21 oxygen plants from France for Covid-19 patients amid shortage.

He said the scrambling for oxygen witnessed last week has been addressed and the situation has improved significantly in the past two days.

In the next month, the Delhi government will set up 44 oxygen plants at various hospitals, including 21 that will be imported from France. The Centre will install eight oxygen plants by April 30, Kejriwal said during an online briefing.

He said the Centre has provided five oxygen tankers to Delhi.

The Delhi government has urged the Centre to provide Indian Air Force aircraft for bringing the oxygen tankers from Bangkok. The tankers will start arriving in Delhi from Wednesday, he added.

Kejriwal, who had sought the help of chief ministers of other states and the country''s top industrialists to resolve the oxygen crisis in the national capital, said "tremendous" cooperation has been received, with many of them urging not to be named for their contribution.