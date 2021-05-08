Oxygen Concentrators, a crucial link between life and death to support oxygen demand

YouTube
    Bengaluru, May 08: The state capital is going through a major pandemic crisis and the city needs as many oxygen concentrators as possible to help hospitals and families of individuals affected by COVID. Providing oxygen for a large number of serious COVID-19 patients is the need of the hour and the shortfall in supply.

    This can be bridged by Oxygen concentrators which can fulfill the gap by providing relief to patients when supply is short and they need oxygen support for breathing issues.

    Namma Bengaluru Foundation (NBF) in association with Amazon distributed 10 oxygen concentrators to Sir C V Raman General Hospital, Indiranagar Government hospital for patients who need oxygen.

    NBF has taken up this drive and urge corporates and individuals to come forward and contribute to help fight the second wave of the corona virus.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 8, 2021, 17:48 [IST]
