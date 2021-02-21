YouTube
    Azamgarh, Feb 21: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party president Shivpal Singh Yadav here on Saturday had a meeting AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

    Both leaders were in the district to attend the wedding of AIMIM state president Shaukat Ali's daughter.

    Owaisi, Shivpal Yadav hold meeting

    Besides attending the wedding function, both leaders are understood to have discussed the political scenario of the state.

    Later, Yadav told mediapersons that there is a need for the socialists to unite against the BJP.

    Contest only from Nandigram: BJP challenges Mamata

    When asked about his meeting with Owaisi, Yadav said he has already stated that all like-minded secular forces will work for uprooting the BJP from the country and the state.

    There is a need for the Samajwadi family to unite to defeat the BJP in the 2022 assembly elections, Shivpal Yadav said, adding that he has told SP president Akhilesh Yadav to unite everyone for this task.

    I have said that I will help in it by entering into an alliance but would not merge the PSP with the Samajwadi Party, Shivpal Yadav added.

    Sunday, February 21, 2021, 10:06 [IST]
