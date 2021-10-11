'Owaisi my childhood friend 'Nakul', Mohan Bhagwat was 'Shakuni': MP engineer’s leave application goes viral

Bhopal, Oct 11: In Agar Malwa of Madhya Pradesh, a sub-engineer has written a leave application to his superior saying that he gained recollection of his past life and wanted to do Bhagavad Gita paath to know more about his life & also beg alms to erase ego every Sunday.

In the bizarre letter written to the chief of the Susner Janpad Panchayat in Agar-Malwa district, the sub-engineer of the Panchayat Rajkumar Yadav has explained that after becoming aware of his previous birth, he wants to discover his life and also do soul searching, as soul is eternal.

In Agar Malwa of Madhya Pradesh, a sub-engineer has written a leave application to his superior saying that he gained recollection of his past life and wanted to do Bhagavad Gita paath to know more about his life & also beg alms to erase ego every Sunday pic.twitter.com/qOmMpyZB9j — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2021

"I dreamt that Asaduddin Owaisi was my childhood friend 'Nakul' & Mohan Bhagwat was 'Shakuni Mama' in my past life. Hence, I want to do Bhagavad Gita paath on Sundays to know more about my life," writes sub-engineer Rajkumar Yadav in a leave application.

