YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Owaisi my childhood friend 'Nakul', Mohan Bhagwat was 'Shakuni': MP engineer’s leave application goes viral

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bhopal, Oct 11: In Agar Malwa of Madhya Pradesh, a sub-engineer has written a leave application to his superior saying that he gained recollection of his past life and wanted to do Bhagavad Gita paath to know more about his life & also beg alms to erase ego every Sunday.

    Owaisi my childhood friend Nakul, Mohan Bhagwat was Shakuni: MP engineer’s leave application goes viral

    In the bizarre letter written to the chief of the Susner Janpad Panchayat in Agar-Malwa district, the sub-engineer of the Panchayat Rajkumar Yadav has explained that after becoming aware of his previous birth, he wants to discover his life and also do soul searching, as soul is eternal.

    "I dreamt that Asaduddin Owaisi was my childhood friend 'Nakul' & Mohan Bhagwat was 'Shakuni Mama' in my past life. Hence, I want to do Bhagavad Gita paath on Sundays to know more about my life," writes sub-engineer Rajkumar Yadav in a leave application.

    More MADHYA PRADESH News  

    Read more about:

    madhya pradesh

    Story first published: Monday, October 11, 2021, 10:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 11, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X