Over 96 Countries recognise India's Covid-19 vaccination certificates, says Govt

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 11: As many as 96 countries have agreed to mutually recognise India's Covid-19 vaccination certificate, said Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday. He also added that it is a reflection of worldwide acceptance of India's vaccines and vaccination process.

He said that the WHO has included 8 vaccines in EUL (emergency use listing) so far. "WHO has included eight vaccines in EUL (emergency use listing) so far. We are happy that two out of these are Indian vaccines - Covaxin and Covishield. 96 countries of the world have recognised both these vaccines, following this," Mandaviya added, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Covid vaccine: Novavax completes process for WHO emergency use approval

These 96 countries include Canada, the US, the UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Ireland, Netherlands, Spain, Bangladesh, Mali, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Angola, Nigeria, Benin, Chad, Hungary, Serbia, Poland, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Turkey, Greece, Finland, Estonia, Romania, Moldova, Albania, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Sweden, Austria, Montenegro, and Iceland. Canada, however, does not yet recognise Covaxin and the vaccine maker Bharat Biotech needs to submit an application with all data and evidence related to the clinical trials, the Canadian High Commission said on Tuesday.

"The Centre continues to be in communication with the rest of the world so that beneficiaries of the world's largest COVID vaccination program are accepted and recognized, thereby easing travel for education, business and tourism purposes," he added.

"Ministry of Health and Family Welfare along with the Ministry of External Affairs is in continuous communication with all countries for mutual recognition of vaccine certificates, and WHO and nationally approved vaccines to facilitate hassle-free international travel across countries," the statement assured.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, November 9, 2021, 22:11 [IST]