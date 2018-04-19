Over 80 percent of the ATMs in the country have cash: Finance Ministry

Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla on Thursday refuted the reports of cash crunch, saying more than 80 percent of the ATMs in the country have cash.

News agency ANI quoting Finance Ministry sources reported that close to 86 per cent ATMs are functional and dispensing cash. Over 90 per cent of ATMs are dispensing cash in Punjab, Haryana, J&K, Maharashtra, North East, Odisha, Tamil Nadu. Govt is planning to supply additional Rs 1000 Crore to Bihar.

Sixty-six per cent of ATMs are functional in Bihar. 77 per cent ATMs are dispensing cash in Telengana, 70 per cent ATMs are dispensing cash in Andhra Pradesh. Rs 51,000 Crore of cash supply to Hyderabad is the highest among all RBI offices during Apr 2017-Feb 2018, Finance Ministry Sources told ANI.

SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said, ""It is not a uniform cash crunch problem. It is there in geographies like Telangana and Bihar. We are hoping that the problem will be resolved by tomorrow because cash is in transition and it is reaching these states by today evening."

