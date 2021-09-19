For Quick Alerts
Over 78.58 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far, says Centre
New Delhi, Sep 19: More than 78.58 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.
Further, more than 1.16 crore doses are in the pipeline.
The ministry said over 5.16 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.
The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.
Story first published: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 12:29 [IST]