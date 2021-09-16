YouTube
    Over 77 crore Covid vaccines doses administered so far: Govt

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 16: The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 77 crore on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said.

    Over 77 crore Covid vaccines doses administered so far: Govt

    Over 57 lakh (57,11,488) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Thursday.

    The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

    According to a 7 pm provisional report by the ministry, 58,21,13,634 beneficiaries have been vaccinated for the first dose and 18,96,22,772 beneficiaries for the second dose.

    The vaccination exercise is carried out to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19, which continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 22:49 [IST]
