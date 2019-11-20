Over 5,000 arrested on August 5, only 609 in jail now: Govt on Kashmir detention

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Nov 20: A total of 5,161 "preventive arrests" have been made in the Kashmir valley from the eve of abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir in August, which includes politicians, separatists and stone pelters, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday.

The special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, as provided under Article 370, was repealed by the Union government on August 5.

"With a view to prevent commission of offences involving breach of peace and activities prejudicial to the security of the state and maintenance of the public order, 5,161 preventive arrests, including stone pelters, miscreants, OGWs (over ground workers), separatists and political workers, were made since August 4, 2019, in Kashmir Valley," Union minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy said in a statement to Rajya Sabha.

Out of these, the minister said, 609 persons are presently under detention, out of which approximately 218 are stone pelters.