Over 46.23 crore vaccine doses provided to states: Centre

New Delhi, July 28: The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs, the Ministry of Health said in a note.

More than 46.23 crore (46,23,27,530) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 1,20,70,820 doses are in the pipeline.

Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 44,29,95,780 doses (as per data available at 8 AM today).

More than 2.18 Cr (2,18,10,422) balance and unutilised COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the ministry also said.

