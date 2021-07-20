Over 42 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states: Union Health Ministry

YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 20: The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the Ministry of Health said in a release.

    As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs, the ministry also said.

    More than 42.15 crore (42,15,43,730) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 71,40,000 doses are in the pipeline.

    Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 40,03,50,489 doses (as per data available at 8 AM today).

    More than 2.11 Cr (2,11,93,241) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the note from the ministry also said.

    X