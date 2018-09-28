Over 350 universities to gather for churning on Academic Leadership on Education for Resurgence

New Delhi, Sep 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a Conference on Academic Leadership on Education for Resurgence on September 29, 2018 in New Delhi. The event is being organised by over half a dozens autonomous institutions.

The Conference on Academic Leadership on Education for Resurgence is being organized at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi which the Vice-Chancellors from different universities, directors of several institutes will participate in it. More than 350 universities are participating in this programme. This event is being organized jointly by University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Indian Council for Social Sciences and Research (ICSSR), Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and SGT University.

Ministry sources said that the theme of the Conference is to deliberate on the challenges facing the Indian education system and to work out a plan for a paradigm shift both in terms of achieving academic outcomes and also in regulation of education. The Conference will be inaugurated by Hon'ble Prime Minister at 10.30 AM which will be followed by breakout sessions covering eight thematic areas, namely: Improving pedagogy for learner centric education - use of artificial intelligence for customized learning; From job seeking to job creating - improving innovation and entrepreneurship; Improving quality of research - focus on requirements of India; Bringing synergy among educational institutions - pooling of academic resources like sharing of libraries and exchange of knowledge; Building inclusive and integrated campuses - taking up activities which could bring emotional attachments of students to the campus; Participatory Governance models - facilitating participation of students in governance processes; Building robust financial models - supplementing Government resources by getting funds from alumni and also from corporate (CSR); Promoting value education by building in universal values and life skills into education.

Ministry sources said that the valedictory session will be chaired by Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar in which each of the eight groups will make presentation on the course of action that they have agreed upon. This will be debated further in the Plenary Session and it is expected that a comprehensive action plan would emerge for improving the higher education sector in the country.