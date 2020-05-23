  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Over 35 lakh migrants ferried in 2,600 Shramik trains; 80% trains to UP, Bihar

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 23: The central government on Saturday said more than 2,600 special trains have run till date and more than 35 lakh migrants have availed the benefits of these trains in order to return home during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

    Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said 80% of the train journeys have been undertaken by migrant labourers of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "Shramik Special trains were started on May 1. Free meals and drinking water are being provided to all passengers. Social distancing and hygiene protocols are being followed in trains and stations," added Yadav.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus migrants indian railways

    Story first published: Saturday, May 23, 2020, 17:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 23, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue