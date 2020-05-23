Over 35 lakh migrants ferried in 2,600 Shramik trains; 80% trains to UP, Bihar

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 23: The central government on Saturday said more than 2,600 special trains have run till date and more than 35 lakh migrants have availed the benefits of these trains in order to return home during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said 80% of the train journeys have been undertaken by migrant labourers of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

"Shramik Special trains were started on May 1. Free meals and drinking water are being provided to all passengers. Social distancing and hygiene protocols are being followed in trains and stations," added Yadav.