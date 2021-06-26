Over 31.17 crore vaccine doses provided to states: Health Ministry

How to merge COVID-19 vaccination certificate after first and second dose in to final one

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 26: Since the new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021 the vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the Ministry of Health said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

More than 31.17 crore (31,17,01,800) vaccine doses have been provided by Government of India to States/UTs so far, through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 29,71,80,733 doses (as per data available at 8 AM today).

More than 1.45 crore (1,45,21,067) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

Furthermore, more than 19,10,650 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next 3 days.