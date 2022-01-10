Over 300 Delhi Police personnel test positive for COVID-19

New Delhi, Jan 10: Over 300 personnel of the Delhi Police including the Public Relations Officer and additional commissioner, Chinmoy Biswal have tested positive for COVID-19.

Several police personnel in all the units and all police stations, including the police headquarters have tested positive for COVID-19. The cases in Delhi are witnessing a huge surge. On Sunday the national capital reported 22,751 cases, which is the highest since May 1 2021. The positivity rate on the other hand has surged to 25.53 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The government has been taking several measures to bring down the surge. Delhi was under a 55 hour long weekend curfew that came to an end at 5 am today. The police have barricaded several roads to check those who are flouting the norms.

Only those coming from or going to airports, railway stations, inter-state bus terminuses were allowed to move during the weekend curfew. The night curfew was also waived off for pregnant women and patients doing to get medical and health services along with attendants.

Only shops selling essential items such as groceries, medical equipment and medicines were allowed to remain open during the night curfew. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority is scheduled to hold another meeting today to discuss further curbs in the national capital.

Story first published: Monday, January 10, 2022, 8:33 [IST]