Over 3.77 crore vaccines still available with states: Centre

New Delhi, Aug 26: As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs, the Ministry of Health said in a release.

More than 58.76 crore (58,76,56,410) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. Further, more than 1.03 Cr doses (1,03,39,970) are in the pipeline.

More than 3.77 Cr (3,77,09,391) balance and unutilised COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, the Ministry also said.

