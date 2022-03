Russia says 130 buses ready to evacuate Indian students, foreigners from Ukraine

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Mar 3: Despite India rejecting the claims of Indian students being held as hostages in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin alleged that 3000 Indians have been kept hostage in Ukraine.

He also claimed that China's citizens have been kept as hostages.

Story first published: Thursday, March 3, 2022, 23:28 [IST]