YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Over 2000 new COVID infections in a day

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 20: India saw a single day rise of 2,141 coronavirus infections, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases 4,46,36,517, while the active cases declined to 25,510, according to the government data updated on Thursday.

    The death toll climbed to 5,28,943 with 20 fatalities, which include 13 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated by the Union health ministry at 8 am stated.

    Over 2000 new COVID infections in a day

    Of the seven fresh fatalities, three were reported from Maharashtra and one each from Karnataka, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

    The active cases constitute 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

    No way out in sight for China's zero-COVID strategyNo way out in sight for China's zero-COVID strategy

    There has been a decrease of 458 cases in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

    The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.85 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.97 per cent, the health ministry said.

    The number of recoveries increased to 4,40,82,064, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

    According to the ministry, 219.46 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

    COVID has reduced life expectancy across the globe, says studyCOVID has reduced life expectancy across the globe, says study

    India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

    Comments

    More INDIA News  

    Read more about:

    india infections coronavirus death toll

    Story first published: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 10:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 20, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X