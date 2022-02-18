Over 2 cr adolescents in 15-18 age group fully vaccinated against Covid: Health Minister

WHO says new COVID cases drop by 19 per cent globally, deaths stable

Over 2 cr adolescents in 15-18 age group fully vaccinated against Covid: Health Min

New Delhi, Feb 18: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday said that over 2 crore adolescents in the 15-18 age group nationwide are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

"Young India taking the world's largest vaccination drive to the next level! Over 2 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against #COVID19" Mandaviya tweeted.

Over 70 per cent of beneficiaries in the same age group have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far, according to a health ministry data. According to the Registrar General of India (RGI), the estimated population of beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years is 7.4 crores for 2021-22.

Vaccination of children in the age group of 15-18 years began on January 3 across the country. With the administration of over 37.86 lakh doses (37,86,806) in a span of 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 174.64 crore, according to provisional reports till 7 am.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 173.42 crore. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakhs on August 23, 40 lakhs on September 5 and 50 lakhs on September 16. It went past 60 lakhs on September 28, 70 lakhs on October 11, crossed 80 lakhs on October 29, 90 lakhs on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, and three crores on June 23.

Story first published: Friday, February 18, 2022, 18:24 [IST]