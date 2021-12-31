Over 145 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India: Govt

YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 31: India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 145 crore on Friday with more than 52 lakh vaccine doses being administered in the day, the Union health ministry said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight, it said.

    In a tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "Ending the year on a great note by crossing the milestone of 145 crore #COVID19 vaccinations. My gratitude to our doctors, scientists, healthcare & frontline workers for displaying immense grit, determination & resolve in the challenging 2021 year." The ministry said India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 145 crore (145,09,24,269). As many as 52,29,437 vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Friday.

    As many as 49,98,44,248 first doses and 33,35,17,687 second doses of Covid vaccine have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group across the country since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive on May 1, according to ministry data.

    Cumulatively, 84,46,46,530 first doses and 60,62,77,739 second doses have been administered, the ministry said.

    The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it underlined.

    Story first published: Friday, December 31, 2021, 23:53 [IST]
