Over 12 crore vaccine doses administered in 18-44 age group says health ministry

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 16: India's cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage surpassed 39.49 crore (394978565), as per the 7 pm provisional report today. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June. More than 35.15 lakh (35,15,093) Vaccine Doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report on Thursday, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

16,59,977 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,61,950 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 11,97,36,449 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 43,72,202 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Over 40.31 crore vaccine doses provided to States/UTs

Eight States namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine, the ministry also said.

Story first published: Friday, July 16, 2021, 9:26 [IST]