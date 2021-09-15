YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Bhabanipur By-Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Over 1 crore people in MP fully vaccinated against COVID-19

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bhopal, Sep 15: More than one crore people are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh out of the eligible population of 5.40 crore, health officials said on Wednesday.

    Till Tuesday, 1,00,09,759 people in Madhya Pradesh received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine, said Priyanka Das, managing director of the National Health Mission (NHM) in MP.

    Over 1 crore people in MP fully vaccinated against COVID-19

    So far, a total of 5,21,53,251 people have been inoculated in the state and out of them, 4,21,43,492 have received the first dose, while the remaining have got both the jabs, she said.

    The state is also gearing up to launch a ''mega campaign 3.0'' on September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and has set a target to inoculating 32.90 lakh people on that day, another official said.

    The MP government has set a target of district-wise record vaccinations on that day, the official added.

    On Tuesday, MP reported seven new cases of COVID-19, taking the infection tally to 7,92,360, while no new death was reported in the state and the toll remained unchanged at 10,517, a health department official earlier said.

    The recovery count stands at 7,81,717, leaving the state with 126 active cases, he had said.

    More CORONA VACCINE News  

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine madhya pradesh

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 12:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 15, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X