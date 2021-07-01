Over 1.24 crore unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses still with states: Centre

YouTube
    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 01: More than 1.24 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs and over 94,66,420 doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

    Over 32.92 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and direct state procurement category.

    Of this, the total consumption, including wastage is 31,67,50,891 doses, the ministry said.

    "More than 1.24 crore (1,24,50,909) balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

    "Furthermore, more than 94,66,420 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states and UTs within the next 3 days," the ministry said.

    The Centre is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

    The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021.

    Thursday, July 1, 2021, 15:07 [IST]
    X