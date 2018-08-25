  • search

Outgoing Haryana governor, Solanki accorded warm farewell

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Chandigarh, Aug 25: Outgoing Haryana Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki was accorded a warm send-off at the Haryana Raj Bhavan here today, an official release said.

    Kaptan Singh Solanki
    Kaptan Singh Solanki

    Solanki has been transferred to Tripura replacing Tathagata Roy who is shifted to Meghalaya. Satyadev Narayan Arya replaces Solanki as the new Haryana governor.

    Also Read | Gurgaon: 2 arrested as NRI bizman dies of cardiac arrest after assault

    Earlier in the morning, Haryana Raj Bhavan officials gave farewell to Solanki and in the evening, the state government organised a special function to mark the occasion, the release said.

    Speaking on the occasion, Solanki said he would always remember the memories of his tenure in Haryana. He prayed for great prosperity for the people of Haryana.

    Solanki was sworn in as the Haryana governor in July 2014.

    Also Read | Kanwariya Yatra: 4 brothers from Haryana are modern day Shrawan Kumars

    Those present on the occasion in Raj Bhavan here today included Health Minister Anil Vij, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nayab Singh, Speaker, Vidhan Sabha, Kanwar Pal, Chief Secretary, D S Dhesi, Director General of Police, B S Sandhu and state's Advocate General, Baldev Raj Mahajan.

    Read more about:

    kaptan singh solanki haryana raj bhavan farewell

    Story first published: Saturday, August 25, 2018, 13:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 25, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue