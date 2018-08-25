Outgoing Haryana governor, Solanki accorded warm farewell

Chandigarh, Aug 25: Outgoing Haryana Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki was accorded a warm send-off at the Haryana Raj Bhavan here today, an official release said.

Solanki has been transferred to Tripura replacing Tathagata Roy who is shifted to Meghalaya. Satyadev Narayan Arya replaces Solanki as the new Haryana governor.

Earlier in the morning, Haryana Raj Bhavan officials gave farewell to Solanki and in the evening, the state government organised a special function to mark the occasion, the release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Solanki said he would always remember the memories of his tenure in Haryana. He prayed for great prosperity for the people of Haryana.

Solanki was sworn in as the Haryana governor in July 2014.

Those present on the occasion in Raj Bhavan here today included Health Minister Anil Vij, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nayab Singh, Speaker, Vidhan Sabha, Kanwar Pal, Chief Secretary, D S Dhesi, Director General of Police, B S Sandhu and state's Advocate General, Baldev Raj Mahajan.