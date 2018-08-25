Outcome of AAP, RSS survey on Delhi for LS polls in 2019 quite close to each other

New Delhi, Aug 25: A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh survey puts five out of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi on a sticky wickets while they are better placed on two seats. The party position on two seats is weak and there it needs to work hard.

On the other hand, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) survey finds itself strong on four seats while on three seats it is little weak but it has BJP its rival on all the seven seats. The Congress has not done any survey but as per general observation it is limping back to fray very fast.

AAP has already declared observers on five Lok Sabha seats of Delhi while the BJP is likely to retain just three seats. As per the RSS survey, the two BJP candidates that are strong included west and south Delhi constituencies represented by Pravesh Verma and Ramesh Bidhuri respectively while Udit Raj from the only reserve constituency is the weakest among them. There is resentment against Union minister Harsh Vardhan but the image of honestly has been his brand equity which has been helping him out.

As per the AAP survey it is strong on both the trans Yamuna seats, New Delhi and the only reserve seats but it is not far behind the BJP. However, the Congress candidates are getting ready as they are planning to field young candidates.

Sources said that some of the Congress leaders are trying to get tickets for their children as Sajjan Kumar is trying for his son, former Delhi Congress president J P Agrawal wants his some to extend his legacy, son of Sheila Dikshit has already been two term MP.

Former minister in the Sheila Dikshit government Rajkumar Chauhan may get ticket from the reserve constituency, New Delhi and West Delhi may be retained for Ajay Maken and Mahabal Mishra respectively. AAP will convert observers into the candidates of the Lok Sabha. Five have already been declared two will be declared in the next 10 days.

As per sources, the BJP may shift Harsh Vardhan to one of the east Delhi seats, Manoj Tiwari is likely to get ticket from Buxar Lok Sabha seat in Bihar while Mahesh Girri wants ticket from Gujarat, But as per BJP sources, Pravesh Verma, Harsh Vardhan and Meenakshi Lekhi will only be able to retain their seat and rest either shifted or dropped.