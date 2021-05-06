Out of Control Chinese rocket to crash into earth: Find out where

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 06: Debris from a large Chinese rocket will hit the earth's surface soon, a CNN report said.

The out of control debris will enter the earth's atmosphere this weekend. Since the debris has on previous occasions hit the earth's surface, without posing a threat to life or safety, there is no reason to panic, the report said.

The Chinese rocket is expected to enter the earth's atmosphere around May 8 and the US Space Command is tracking its trajectory amidst concerns about where its debris may make an impact.

"US Space Command is aware of and tracking the location of the Chinese Long March 5B in space, but its exact entry point into the Earth's atmosphere cannot be pinpointed until within hours of its re-entry, which is expected around May 8," a statement from the Pentagon's US Space Command read.

The 100 foot object is orbiting the earth every 90 minutes and zips past north of New York, Beijing and as far as south as New Zealand, a Fox News report said.

"US Space Command is aware of and tracking the location of the Chinese Long March 5B in space, but its exact entry point into the Earth's atmosphere cannot be pinpointed until within hours of its re-entry, which is expected around May 8," the CNN report quoting Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist at the Astrophysics Center at Harvard University said.

Last year, parts of one of the same rockets fell down to earth. Most of the pieces landed in the Atlantic. Ocean. Pieces of the debris were reported in Ivory Coast and experts calculated that it missed New York by minutes.