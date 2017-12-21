Our stand has been vindicated, it was a scam by Vinod Rai: Kapil Sibal post 2G verdict

2G scam verdict : Kapil Sibal hit out at former CAG Vinod Rai | Oneindia News

Reacting to 2G verdict, Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Thursday said that their stand has been vindicated. He also said that Vinod Rai's presumptive loss theory has been proven wrong.

Speaking to media, Sibal said,'' I had always maintained that this was no scam. It was a scam by former CAG Vinod Rai. We stand vindicated.... The telecom sector is in dire straits thanks to Vinod Rai and then leaders of opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.''

Sibal had succeeded A Raja as the telecom minister and claimed that the spectrum allocation had caused 'zero loss'. Meanwhile, Veerappa Moily adds that Vinod Rai should now quit "all posts given by the government".

A Raja, Kanimozhi, and 16 other accused will walk free, as the special CBI court on Thursday acquitted all 18 accused in the 2G spectrum scam. Citing lack of evidence, in a one-line order, the special court found all accused not guilty.

OneIndia News