'Our aim is to make India a leader in drug discovery': PM Modi

    New Delhi, Nov 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Global Innovation Summit of the Pharmaceutical sector organised by the Indian Pharmaceuticals Association.

    "The global trust earned by the Indian healthcare sector has led to India being called the Pharmacy of the World," PM Modi said.

    "The combination of high quality and quantity at affordable prices has generated immense interest in the Indian pharma sector around the world. Since 2014, the Indian healthcare sector has attracted over USD 12 billion in FDI," the prime minister added.

    "We exported more than 65 million doses of COVID vaccines to nearly 100 countries this year. Over the coming months, as we ramp up our vaccine production capacities, we will do much more," he said.
    "Our vision is to create an ecosystem that will make India a leader in drug discovery & innovation in medical devices. We're sensitive to industry demands on regulatory frameworks & actively working in this direction," he added.

    "We must think about ramping up domestic manufacturing of key ingredients for vaccine and medicines. This is one frontier that India has to conquer," PM Modi said.

    "I invite you all to ideate in India, innovate in India, make in India and make for the world. We have the talent, resources, and ecosystem required for innovation and enterprise," he further added.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 17:21 [IST]
