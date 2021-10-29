Otter PR revolutionizing the way PR industry works with its unique methodologies

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Public Relation is all about telling a story about your brand in the most unique way possible. At the heart of every good communicator is a master storyteller that encapsulates people with impressive and impactful stories. Public relations revolves around the brand's story, client success, and employee spotlight. Brands that dominate the market are the ones who know that stories are an incredibly powerful way to communicate with your target audiences.

Establishing your own PR firm can be extremely backbreaking but the results that it brings with it are worth every penny. Otter PR, your go-to PR brand is making a revolutionary impact by understanding its target audiences from the inside- out. With continuous success, the organization is able to show the audiences why their company matters the most.

The brand Otter PR focuses on nurturing relationships and producing results that benefit the clients to stay in business for a longer period of time. What makes the organization unique is the result-driven approach that guarantees success with real and measurable ROI. Otter PR promises to follow the fast-paced trends that take advantage of opportunities that social media brings, beyond entertainment. Known for effective storytelling tactics, the Otter PR brand is revolutionizing the way the PR industry works. The brand is mindful of the fact that to pitch a journalist you must have a hand on experience of telling a story that they actually want to print.

Jay Feldman, the renowned founder of the organization says, "In the coming years, we are going to expand our organization and take it to the next level by incorporating all the productive and efficacious strategies. Our aim is to cater to various segments. From news publication, crisis management firm, award company, news publication to an online reputation management firm, we are going to bring everything under one umbrella. Also, I believe that turning away clients that do not foster growth and a constructive mindset is the best decision that any entrepreneur takes. Clients that have a vision and are ready to go the extra mile to bring something extraordinary on the table should be put on the top priority".

Otter PR is the result of a long quest for an effective PR agency. Finding that every single firm was outrageously expensive and did not guarantee results, the founder came up with the unique mission that he wanted to bring to the market. Most PR firms focus on strategy and overlook the importance of results. Therefore, the leader himself learned about executing PR services and established a PR firm that helps the brands to outshine others.

Story first published: Friday, October 29, 2021, 16:37 [IST]