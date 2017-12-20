OTET results 2017 declared: 24 per cent pass, check details

The OTET results 2017 have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

Only 24.58 per cent of the candidates have cleared the examination.

The Board instructed that candidates could only appear for one category - paper 1 or paper 2.

Paper 1: The paper was of total 150 marks and contained questions on child development and pedagogy, a regional language (Odia, Urdu, Hindi, Telugu or Bengali), English, mathematics and environmental studies.

Paper 2: The paper was of total 150 marks. It included questions on three compulsory subjects -- child development and pedagogy, a regional language and English -- and an optional subject.

The results are available on bseodisha.ac.in.

How to check OTET results 2017:

Go to bseodisha.ac.in

Click on this link "RESULT OF ODISHA TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST (OTET), 2017"

Enter all the required details in the prescribed format

Click to submit

Results will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout

OneIndia News