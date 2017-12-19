OTET result 2017 declared: Download at bseodisha.ac.in

OTET result 2017 declared, know where to check them | Oneindia News

The OTET result 2017 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The candidates, who have appeared for the OTET 2017 examination held on 25 September 2017, given the chance to raise their objections till October 15, 11.45 pm. The Odisha Board of Secondary Education has also released the OTET OMR answer sheets and the final answer keys. The results are available on bseodisha.ac.in.

How to download OTET result 2017:

Go to bseodisha.ac.in

Click on the result link

You will be directed to a third party website indiaresults.com

Submit

View your result

Take a printout

OneIndia News