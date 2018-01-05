Osmania University PGDBM-PGDTCP 2017 results declared

The Osmania University PGDBM-PGDTCP 2017 Results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The varsity had released the results of M.Ed. IV Semester and I/II/III Semester October 2017 and UG September 2017 for BA, B.Com, B.Sc and BBA exams for supplementary, vocational, honors and CDE earlier this week.

Due to heavy rush on the website, it might not respond or get slow, candidates are suggested to be patient and retry after some time.

The exams had been conducted in August last year. The results are available on osmania.ac.in.

How to check Osmania University PGDBM-PGDTCP 2017 results:

Go to osmania.ac.in

Click on results tab

Enter hall ticket number

Submit

View results

Take a printout

