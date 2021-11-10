Not surprising: India on Pakistan decision to not attend talks on Afghanistan

Optimistic about regional meet on Afghanistan hosted by India: Taliban

New Delhi, Nov 10: The Taliban government in Afghanistan is optimistic about the regional meeting hosted by India.

Reacting to the regional security dialogue on Afghanistan hosted by India, the Taliban said, "The Islamic Emirate is optimistic about the ongoing meeting in India."

"Holding regional meetings on Afghanistan would lead to greater understanding," said Zabihullah Mujahid, Islamic Emirate spokesperson, at a press conference.

The high-level meet saw National Security Advisors (NSAs) of all Central Asian nations coming together to discuss the prevailing situation in Afghanistan where the Taliban took control after the exit of American forces.

This will be the first such meeting of the NSAs after the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban in August.

China has communicated that it will be unable to attend the conclave because of scheduling issues, according to news agency PTI. Pakistan too has said that it will skip the dialogue.

The NSA level meeting focussed on dealing with the challenges of terrorism, radicalisation, drug trafficking, cross-border movement of people and threats emanating from military weapons left behind by US forces will be discussed at length at the dialogue.

The Taliban has not been invited as India as well as other participants do not recognise the current establishment in Afghanistan, they said, adding that issues relating to humanitarian aid are definitely going to be part of the discussions.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 14:25 [IST]