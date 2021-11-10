YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021 Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Optimistic about regional meet on Afghanistan hosted by India: Taliban

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 10: The Taliban government in Afghanistan is optimistic about the regional meeting hosted by India.

    Reacting to the regional security dialogue on Afghanistan hosted by India, the Taliban said, "The Islamic Emirate is optimistic about the ongoing meeting in India."

    NSA meet

    "Holding regional meetings on Afghanistan would lead to greater understanding," said Zabihullah Mujahid, Islamic Emirate spokesperson, at a press conference.

    The high-level meet saw National Security Advisors (NSAs) of all Central Asian nations coming together to discuss the prevailing situation in Afghanistan where the Taliban took control after the exit of American forces.

    This will be the first such meeting of the NSAs after the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban in August.

    China has communicated that it will be unable to attend the conclave because of scheduling issues, according to news agency PTI. Pakistan too has said that it will skip the dialogue.

    The NSA level meeting focussed on dealing with the challenges of terrorism, radicalisation, drug trafficking, cross-border movement of people and threats emanating from military weapons left behind by US forces will be discussed at length at the dialogue.

    The Taliban has not been invited as India as well as other participants do not recognise the current establishment in Afghanistan, they said, adding that issues relating to humanitarian aid are definitely going to be part of the discussions.

    More AFGHANISTAN News  

    Read more about:

    afghanistan

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 14:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 10, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X