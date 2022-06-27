OPS slams EPS camp for violating 'party bylaw', says he didn't give approval to AIADMK meeting

India

oi-Prakash KL

Chennai, Jun 27: The infighting in AIADMK intensified after former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami's (EPS) faction called for a meeting of top office-bearers on June 27 as O Panneerselvam (OPS) embarked on a tour of southern Tamil Nadu.

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam has said that the meeting is a violation of the party by-law. "The meeting of headquarters functionaries was convened in contravention of party bylaw, adding that only the coordinator and co-coordinator are authorized to convene any party meeting. Under the AIADMK Law, Rule 20A (v) - the overall management responsibilities of the party are vested in the Co-ordinator and Co-Coordinator," he said.

The development comes amid the battle for single leadership in the AIADMK between former Tamil Nadu chief minister and party co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and his former deputy CM and coordinator O Panneersevelam (OPS).

Tamil Nadu | Supporters of AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami raised slogans against party leader O Panneerselvam and tore his picture from the party's banner outside party headquarters in Royapettah, Chennai pic.twitter.com/g0R7rA0BaE — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2022

"Any meeting must be convened with the consent of both parties. However, without the consent and signature of both parties, a notice has been issued in the name of the 'headquarters functionaries meeting "against the rules and regulations of the party," Panneerselvam said in a statement.

"As the coordinator of the AIADMK, I did not give any approval to the above meeting. In such a case, the said meeting convened in violation of the rule is contrary to party law and rules. I would like to inform all the party workers that if any decision is taken at the above meeting convened outside the party legal framework it will not in any way restrict the party who are under the administration of the party coordinator and the party co-coordinator," he added.

At the party's general council meeting on June 23, Tamil Magan Hussain was elected as the AIADMK Presidium Chairman. At the meeting all 23 resolutions put forward were rejected and it was decided to hold the next general council meeting of AIADMK on July 11, 2022, at 9.15 am.

Meanwhile, the supporters of EPS raised slogans against party leader O Panneerselvam and tore his picture from the party's banner outside party headquarters in Royapettah, Chennai.