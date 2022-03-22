OPS backs testimony giving clean chit to V K Sasikala, hails her as 'Chinnamma'

Chennai, Mar 22: The testimony of senior officials ruling out conspiracy by V.K. Sasikala or her family against late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa is correct, AIADMK top leader O Panneerselvam said on Tuesday in his deposition before an inquiry panel.

Also, Panneerselvam (OPS), answering a question said personally he had respect and admiration for Sasikala. Later, speaking to reporters he reiterated it and addressed the confidante of late AIADMK supremo as 'Chinnamma,' after a gap of at least 4 years. After OPS stepped down in February 2017, this is the first time he has openly declared his regard for the former interim party chief.

While Jayalalithaa is addressed as 'Amma' (mother), Sasikala is called 'Chinnamma,' which roughly translates to younger mother.

The Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry is probing the circumstances surrounding Jayalalithaa's death on December 5, 2016.

During cross-examination, counsel for Sasikala pointed out to Panneerselvam that 8 top IAS and IPS officials had made a submission vis-a-vis alleged 'conspiracy'.

Their submission is that during 2010-11 or subsequently, Sasikala or her family members did not conspire against Jayalalithaa and police too did not have information in connection with that. When the counsel pointed it out, Panneerselvam said the officials' deposition is correct.

When Sasikala's counsel Raja Senthoorpandian asked if he still held her in esteem at a personal level, Pannerselvam answered that personally, he had respect and admiration for her. Also, answering a question, OPS said personally he has no suspicion in connection with Jayalalithaa's death. In view of public opinion, the AIADMK leader said he had demanded a probe into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Answering a question, OPS said he was grieved following a Bengaluru special court verdict in 2014 that convicted Jayalalithaa in a disproportionate assets case. At that time, he quoted her as asking him to 'not weep and be strong.' Panneerselvam was subsequently made CM and Jayalalithaa went on to become chief minister again after she was acquitted by the Karnataka High Court later.

When cross-examined by a counsel for Apollo Hospitals, OPS expressed satisfaction with the treatment provided to her. The hospital counsel also opposed asking Panneerselvam to answer medical treatment related questions.

At noon, while the proceedings were on, there was a flutter briefly by as the panel's typist appeared to be fainting and a noise could be heard. He was later sent to a nearby room by authorities so that he could take rest.

"I have given appropriate, true answers to questions asked," OPS told reporters after deposing in the panel.

While OPS is seen as favouring considering Sasikala's entry into the AIADMK, the party joint coordinator K Palaniswami-led camp is strongly opposed to it.

Recently, OPS's brother O Raja was expelled from the party for expressing his support to her and just before that the party's Theni unit had batted for inducting

again in the party.

Though OPS has said that his respect and admiration of Sasikala is at a personal level, it remains to be seen if this would lead to one more round of slugfest in the party.

In his 2-day appearance before the panel (on Monday and Tuesday), Panneerselvam answered over 145 questions, which includes those from the Commission and cross-examination. On Tuesday, the deposition went on for about 5 hours, spread over a session in the morning and another in the afternoon.