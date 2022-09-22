YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Opposition unity: Lalu, Nitish to meet Sonia soon

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Patna, Sep 22: RJD chief Lalu Prasad has said that he along with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would soon meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, in an effort to unite opposition parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

    Prasad claimed that the BJP wants to disturb communal harmony in society to hide the real issues that people are facing.

    RJD chief Lalu Prasad with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
    RJD chief Lalu Prasad with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

    “I along with Nitish Kumar ji will meet Sonia (Gandhi) ji in Delhi. I will also meet Rahul Gandhi after completion of his 'padyatra’…. The united opposition will throw the BJP out of power in the next Lok Sabha polls,” Prasad said while addressing the party’s state council meeting.

    On Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s upcoming visit to the Seemanchal area of Bihar, the former chief minister said people need to be alert and careful. “BJP leaders might instigate people of different communities to fight with each other in the state,” Prasad said on Wednesday.

    Won't give personal approval to anyone: Sonia Gandhi tells Ashok GehlotWon't give personal approval to anyone: Sonia Gandhi tells Ashok Gehlot

    Seemanchal region has a heavy concentration of Muslim population. Shah is scheduled to address two rallies on September 23 and September 24 in Purnea and Kishanganj districts, respectively.

    This will be the first trip of Shah, considered the saffron party’s principal strategist, to the state since a political upheaval stripped the BJP of power. The grand alliance partners have also planned at least three rallies in the Seemanchal region after the home minister’s visit.

    Comments

    More LALU PRASAD YADAV News  

    Read more about:

    lalu prasad yadav nitish kumar sonia gandhi opposition unity

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X