Opposition to corner govt on farm laws, but may attend two key debates

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 01: After launching protests over the farm laws, the Opposition parties are likely to join two key debates in Parliament over the President's speech and the Union Budget.

The TMC, Congress and Left parties have decided to push an adjournment motion over the farmer issue on February 2 before a debate on the President's speech, a Hindustan Times report said.

On Sunday the government's managers suggested that the Opposition parties can raise all issues related to the farm laws during the debate on the President's speech. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would reply to them. Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh is expected to speak in the debate.

On Sunday, Rajya Sabha chairman, Venkaiah Naidu convened a meeting in which six ministers and 25 leaders of various parties were present. A press statement read, Chairman Naidu today made a fervent appeal to leaders of various parties to ensure effective functioning of the House during the ongoing budget session. In response, the leaders assured that there will be full participation in all the debates and discussions in the House.

The Opposition plans to corner the government on the farm laws. The HT report while citing a leader said, " we will press for a separate debate on the farm issue given the gravity of the situation. But the government wants to tackle the issue in the President's speech debate only. This might lead to another flashpoint."