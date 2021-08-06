He is a 'habitual liar': Narendra Singh Tomar slams Rahul Gandhi for his stand on farm laws

Rahul Gandhi, all opposition parties join agitating farmers at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi, Aug 06: Several opposition party leaders led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi headed to Jantar Mantar here to express solidarity with farmers protesting against the contentious farm laws and participate in the 'Kisan Sansad'.

"Today all opposition parties have gathered here (Jantar Mantar) to extend their support against 'Kala Kanoon' (farm laws)... We want a discussion over Pegasus, but they (Centre) are not letting it happen. Narendra Modi has intercepted every Indian's phone," said Rahul Gandhi.

Leaders of several parties including the Congress, DMK, TMC, NCP, Shiv Sena, RJD, SP, CPIM, AAP, CPI, IUML, RSP, NC and LJD extended their support to farmers.

Congress' Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut were among the Parlimentarians who were present at Jantar Mantar. The Trinamool Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party and Aam Aadmi Party, did not join the Opposition forces in their protest against the farm laws at Jantar Mantar. However, a 3-member delegation of TMC MPs visited the Kisan Sansad at Jantar Mantar in the morning itself to express solidarity with farmers.

A group of 200 farmers have been camping at the Jantar Mantar for the 'Kisan Sansad' (farmers' parliament) since July 22 when the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament began.

Thousands of farmers from across the country have been agitating at three Delhi border points-Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur-against the three farm laws that they claim will do away with the minimum support price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

Over 10 rounds of talks with the government, which has been projecting the laws at major agricultural reforms, have failed to break the deadlock between the two sides.