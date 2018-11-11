Opposition parties to meet on Nov 22, want to create 'anti-BJP' platform: Chandrababu Naidu

New Delhi, Nov 11: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu Addressing the media Naidu said,''I appeal all parties opposing BJP to join us. We want to create an anti-BJP platform. We want to have one meeting in Delhi. We'll discuss issues and then chalk out a programme and take the issues forward. That's the agenda. Meeting's tentative date is 22nd November.''

Naidu had recently met former Prime Minister and JD(S) chief H D Deve Gowda, Gowda's son and Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy and DMK president M K Stalin as part of his efforts to forge a front against the BJP.

He had earlier met leaders from different parties such as Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah and Arvind Kejriwal.

Stating that he has managed to "convince everybody", Naidu said, according to PTI, "Everybody is willing to cooperate with us. In this experiment, Congress is the main opposition party. They have more responsibility. We have to acknowledge that."

Naidu blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the present state of affairs in the CBI and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). He said the value of rupee have fallen, prices of essential commodities have risen, unemployment has increased, and farmers are in a crisis. "Intolerance towards people from SC, ST and minority communities has increased. Under this government, India's secular fabric has been damaged and unrest is prevailing (all across)."

And amid all this, Naidu said, the Central government is conducting raids on those questioning the government, including the media and Opposition politicians, to "frighten them".

Claiming that it is time to take a "decision on the country's future", the TDP chief said, "I have no personal interest. We have to protect the country, protect democracy, and protect constitutional rights. Narendra Modi's negative attitude and unilateral decisions along with (BJP chief) Amit Shah are leading to problems... The Modi-Shah duo is destroying systems in the country.''

With PTI inputs