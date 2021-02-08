BJP slams AAP government over withdrawal of DTC buses hired for movement of police personnel

Opposition misguiding farmers over farm laws: BJP

Lucknow, Feb 08: BJP national vice-president Radha Mohan Singh on Sunday accused the Opposition of misguiding farmers over the farm laws to regain their lost ground.

He alleged that the Opposition wants to destabilise the country though its politics of lies and deceit.

In a statement issued here, Radha Mohan Singh said the conspiracy of the Opposition parties to regain their lost ground by misguiding farmers will be written in black letters.

But, the country will continue to move forward to become a strategic and economic superpower as envisioned by the public and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.