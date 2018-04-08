Opposition is indulging in politics in the name of Ambedkar: RS Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday claimed that the Opposition is raking up Dalit issue and Babasaheb Ambedkar's ideals for political benefits.

Referring to the violent protests during Bharat Bandh earlier this week, Prasad said that "Congress, SP and BSP have supported violence and disrupted the peace of the country. Our party is working to strengthen the SC/ST Act. This is being opposed by Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Earlier, BSP chief Mayawati said that the BJP-ruled states are committing atrocities against the Dalits.

"Bharat bandh protest was largely successful. This has left the BJP scared and authorities in the BJP-ruled states have started atrocities towards Dalits. Many Dalits and members of their families are being arrested," Mayawati said.

Targeting the Narendra Modi over the issue, Rahul posted a collage of desecrated images of Ambedkar's statues in states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu.

"Modi ji, the oppressive ideology you belong to can never respect Dalits and Babasaheb. Some examples of RSS/BJP ideology respecting Babasaheb," he tweeted.

The Bharat Bandh, called by Dalit groups on April 2, had led to loss of at least 10 lives. It came even as the central government filed a review petition in the top court.

The apex court had declined to stay its recent order on the SC/ST Act. On the other hand, the government maintained that it was not responsible for any dilution of the Act and said that it was fully committed to protecting the interests of the backward communities.

Speaking about the issue, PM Modi had said that no other government was as concerned about the backward classes as the incumbent government.

