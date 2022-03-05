YouTube
  • search
Trending Russia-Ukraine war Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Covid-19 Vaccine
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Opposition does everything to make crisis situations more critical: PM Modi at Varanasi rally

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Varanasi, Mar 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday claimed that the Opposition do everything to make situation more critical.

    Addressing a rally in Varanasi, PM Modi said "People of Uttar Pradesh don't want 'Parivaarwadis'. BJP will form govt in UP."

    Opposition does everything to make crisis situations more critical: PM Modi at Varanasi rally

    "When some challenges crop up before the nation, these dynasts look for their political interest in it. If India's security forces & people fight a crisis, they do everything to make situation more critical. We saw this during pandemic and today during Ukraine crisis," PM Modi said.

    "Blind opposition, continuous opposition, acute frustration & negativity have become their political ideology. For past 2 yrs, free ration is being made available to over 80 cr poor, Dalits, backward, tribals. The entire world is amazed. But I am happy that the poor is happy," he added.

    Narendra Modi
    Know all about
    Narendra Modi

    "Those who live in palaces don't know the troubles that a poor mother goes through in absence of a toilet at home. They have to either think of answering nature's call before sunrise or bear the pain throughout the day and do so only after sunset," the prime minister added.

    More ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    Assembly elections 2022 up election 2022

    Story first published: Saturday, March 5, 2022, 14:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 5, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X