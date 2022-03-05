Opposition does everything to make crisis situations more critical: PM Modi at Varanasi rally

UP polls: Mukhtar Ansari's son threatens to 'settle account' with govt officials after UP polls, FIR lodged

Varanasi, Mar 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday claimed that the Opposition do everything to make situation more critical.

Addressing a rally in Varanasi, PM Modi said "People of Uttar Pradesh don't want 'Parivaarwadis'. BJP will form govt in UP."

"When some challenges crop up before the nation, these dynasts look for their political interest in it. If India's security forces & people fight a crisis, they do everything to make situation more critical. We saw this during pandemic and today during Ukraine crisis," PM Modi said.

"Blind opposition, continuous opposition, acute frustration & negativity have become their political ideology. For past 2 yrs, free ration is being made available to over 80 cr poor, Dalits, backward, tribals. The entire world is amazed. But I am happy that the poor is happy," he added.

"Those who live in palaces don't know the troubles that a poor mother goes through in absence of a toilet at home. They have to either think of answering nature's call before sunrise or bear the pain throughout the day and do so only after sunset," the prime minister added.

