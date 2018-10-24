Opposition targets govt over CBI feud: Here's who said what

'Modi govt has conducted political coup against CBI,' says Yechury

Reacting to the transfer of CBI officers after M Nageshwar Rao took over the investigation agency, CPM leader Sitaram Yechury accused the government of conducting a political coup to take over the Central Bureau of Investigation.

"The (Narendra) Modi govt and the prime minister have conducted a political coup against the CBI. They have conducted transfer of all the officers and directors, and the main objective appears to be to protect the chosen officers of the prime minister posted at CBI," he told ANI.

'Was Alok Verma set to probe Rafale deal?', questions Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also attacked the government and wondered if there was a "co-relation between the Rafale deal and removal of Alok Verma". "Was Alok Verma about to start investigations into Rafale, which cud become problem for Modi ji?" the AAP chief tweeted.

Systematic dismantling of CBI, says Congress

In a series of tweets, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala called it a "systematic dismantling of CBI". "Modi Govt buries the 'last nail' into the independence of CBI. Systematic dismantling & denigrating of CBI is now complete. Once a premier investigating agency, PM ensures that CBI's integrity, credibility & reliability is 'buried & dead'," he said.

Tharoor on CBI feud

The sordid goings-on that have reduced the nation's premier investigative agency into a Keystone Cops operation - one more nail in the coffin of India's once-prestigious institutions, all reduced by the Modi government to shadows of their former selves, tweets Shashi Tharoor.

Mamata says ‘BJP Bureau of Investigation’

CBI has now become so called BBI (BJP Bureau of Investigation) - very unfortunate: Mamata Banerjee says in tweet.