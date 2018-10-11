India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Aamir Khan quits Mogul over sexual assault case against director Subhash Kapoor

By PTI
    Mumbai, Oct 10: Superstar Aamir Khan on Wednesday announced his departure from an upcoming project while maintaining its anonymity, saying he has been informed of "sexual misconduct" on the part of the collaborator.

    Aamir Khan

    In a joint statement by Aamir and filmmaker-wife Kiran Rao, the duo said "Aamir Khan Productions we have always had a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual misconduct and predatory behaviour of any kind."

    They said they were committed to making the industry a safe place.

    "We believe that this is an opportunity for the film industry to introspect and take concrete steps towards change. For far too long women have faced the brunt of sexual exploitation. It has to stop."

    Aamir and Rao also announced that they were distancing themselves from an upcoming project as the said person is accused of sexual misconduct.

    "Two weeks ago, when traumatic #MeToo stories began emerging, it was brought to our attention that someone we were about to begin work with has been accused of sexual misconduct. Upon enquiry we found that this particular case is sub-judice, and that the legal process is in motion," the statement read.

    "So, without casting any aspersions on anyone involved in this case, and without coming to any conclusions about these specific allegations, we have decided to step away from this film. We do not want our action to reflect in any manner on the people involved in this case," it added.

    Aamir said they were not in any position to pass a judgement on anyone as that is for the police and judiciary to do but added that a clean up was needed in the industry.

    Though they refrained from taking any names, Aamir was supposed to produce Gulshan Kumar biopic, directed by Subhash Kapoor, who had been accused of sexual harassement by a female actor.

    PTI

