Operation Smudra Maitri: IAF embarks on relief mission to Indonesia

    New Delhi, Oct 2: Indian Air Force (IAF) has embarked on a humanitarian and disaster relief mission to earthquake-hit Indonesia.

    IAF embarks on relief mission to Indonesia. Courtesy: @IAF_MCC
    According to IAF, 37 medical personnel have been sent on IAF C-130J aircraft and C-17 aircraft carrying relief material including tentage, generators, and medicines sent.

    The Medical teams have been instructed to be self-contained for 10 days. Accordingly, they are carrying their rations, generators, FOL, tentage. In addition, light medical eqpt including X-ray machine and medicines are being carried.

    One C130J aircraft will carry field hospital from Agra and one C-17 aircraft will carry NDRF load, mainly consisting of tents, generators and medicines.

    C-17 aircraft was loaded with approximately 35 Tons of loads and was airborne for Chennai. From Chennai, the aircraft will set course for Makassar, Indonesia today.

    Desperation was visible everywhere among victims receiving little aid. In Palu, signs propped along roads read "We Need Food" and "We Need Support," while children begged for cash in the streets and long lines of cars snarled traffic as people waited for fuel, reported PTI.

    The magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck at dusk Friday and generated a tsunami said to have been as high as 6 metres (nearly 20 feet) in places.

