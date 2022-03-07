YouTube
    Operation Ganga: Over 15,900 Indians brought back from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries so far

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 07: Over 2,100 Indians citizens have been brought back on Sunday by 11 special civilian flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries.

    Operation Ganga: Over 15,900 Indians brought back from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries so far

    With this, more than 15,900 Indians have been brought back since the special flights began on 22nd February. Civil Aviation Ministry said the number of Indians airlifted by 66 special civilian flights has gone up to 13,852. Till date, the Indian Air Force has flown 10 sorties to bring back 2,056 passengers, while taking 26 tonnes of relief load to these countries, as part of Operation Ganga.

    Among the special civilian flights today, 9 landed in New Delhi while 2 reached Mumbai. There were 6 flights from Budapest, 2 from Bucharest, 2 from Rzeszow, and one from Kosice.

    Tomorrow, eight special flights are expected to operate from Budapest, Suceava and Bucharest, bringing in more than 1500 Indians back home.

    indians russia ukraine

    Story first published: Monday, March 7, 2022, 7:43 [IST]
