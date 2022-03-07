Funds of Indians in Swiss banks rise to Rs 20,700 cr, highest in 13 years; customer deposits down for 2nd year

Russia-Ukraine war: Google for bomb shelters for any dire situation: India to stranded nationals in Kyiv

Operation Ganga: Over 15,900 Indians brought back from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries so far

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 07: Over 2,100 Indians citizens have been brought back on Sunday by 11 special civilian flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries.

With this, more than 15,900 Indians have been brought back since the special flights began on 22nd February. Civil Aviation Ministry said the number of Indians airlifted by 66 special civilian flights has gone up to 13,852. Till date, the Indian Air Force has flown 10 sorties to bring back 2,056 passengers, while taking 26 tonnes of relief load to these countries, as part of Operation Ganga.

Among the special civilian flights today, 9 landed in New Delhi while 2 reached Mumbai. There were 6 flights from Budapest, 2 from Bucharest, 2 from Rzeszow, and one from Kosice.

Tomorrow, eight special flights are expected to operate from Budapest, Suceava and Bucharest, bringing in more than 1500 Indians back home.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, March 7, 2022, 7:43 [IST]